WATCH: Interview with dad, daughter gator kayakers

BATON ROUGE- The dad and daughter that came close to a scaly friend stopped by to talk to 2une In’s John Pastorek Wednesday morning to talk about their surprise while kayaking in St. Martinville.



A video of the dad and daughter has gone viral after the two came extremely close to an alligator while kayaking.



Lance Burgos and his daughter Evan went on a camping and fishing trip with another father-daughter duo.



Burgos, the girls and his friend went fishing and out jug lines in the water, but more than a fish got hold of the line.



"We saw it dancing around the bayou. I picked it up, thinking I'd pick up a catfish,” Burgos said.



Instead, an alligator and its mouth surfaced when the two pulled the line up. The video shows the two then paddling away from the massive reptile.



According to Burgos, the gator was over 10 feet long.



“I talked to several outdoor reporters and writers and they estimated 12-14 feet was about right for that animal,” Burgos said.

Burgos said that he “never expected” the video of them he uploaded to YouTube to get over 2 million views.





Evan said that she “freaked out” when she saw it while in the boat, but now finds humor from it all.



“I was really scared and just freaked out, I was terrified, but now I think it’s kind of funny and I’m glad I get to laugh now because that could have been bad,” Evan said.



Burgos said that part of kayaking is coming very close to nature.



“You have to be careful, obviously our waterways are full of reptiles and wildlife," he said.



“And that’s what part of being in a kayak, being close and personal with the fish you catch, the animals, that’s definitely part of it.



Evan said that many have asked her if she will kayak again after the experience.



“I think she will,” she said.