WATCH: Dog and deer form inseparable bond
EUTOPIA, Tx.- A dog and fawn in Southern Texas have become the unlikeliest of friends.
Adorable video shared by Kate Dupnik shows an orphaned fawn that became best friends with a dog named Dixie. According to ABC News, the fawn, Rio, was adopted in Texas and seems to be getting along great with her new family.
The video shows the inseparable pair cuddling, eating, and even napping together.
Check out the video to witness the cuteness.
