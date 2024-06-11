78°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: City of Baton Rouge pays $35,000 settlement after this 'horrifying' traffic stop
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin police say man taken into custody following attack with a chain...
-
New law will implement stricter penalties on ankle monitoring companies
-
Two children hit by car in University Club subdivision taken to hospital
-
First responders searching for child who went into pond, never resurfaced
-
St. George leaders sworn into office Monday