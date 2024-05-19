Washington named interim head of Southern University Law Center

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Board of Supervisors on Friday named Alvin Washington as the interim chancellor of the system's Law Center.

Washington manages the Southern University Law Center's Mediation Clinic and also teaches legal research, statutory analysis, alternate dispute resolution, and legal negotiations.

"As I step into this leadership role, my primary focus will be on collaborating with our faculty, staff, and students to improve our first-time and ultimate bar passage rates," Washington said.

System President Dennis J. Shields had recommended the appointment.

"It is very important for every university to take a pause and access the needs of the institution," Shields said. "I am pleased to recommend to the board, Attorney Alvin Washington, to serve as the interim chancellor of the Southern University Law Center."

Washington's undergraduate degree is from Grambling, and his law degree is from Southern. He has served as a military trial lawyer and department head for the claims division in the United States Navy. He was also appointed as a special assistant to the United States Attorney General for the Central District of California.

Before joining the Law Center's staff in 2003, he served as the section chief of the Civil Rights Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice for four years.