Walker residents say divine intervention protected them from storm

WALKER - Residents say a higher power saved them when Friday's storm struck their neighborhood.

Tonya Slay lives in this community off Courtney Road in Walker.

Slay's neighborhood was hit hard Friday with 100 mile per hour straight line winds in the afternoon, according to the national weather service. Slay says all she could do was pray.

"And I said don't let one tree fall on my house, and five of them fell right smack dab in a row," Slay said. "And they didn't hit my trailer at all."

But the powerful storm did uproot large trees like they were twigs and left others twisted but still standing.

Somehow, everyone survived the storm without a scratch and only minor property damage.

"Just about all the houses were safe, we have just a couple of little damage," homeowner Bobbie Muse said. "We do have a lot of trees down, but that could be cleaned up and I think we are very blessed."

Though most homes were left in tact, one downed tree did cause a significant amount of trouble. Witnesses say it fell across the road, trapping about a dozen residents who lived on the other side.

"I was blocked in. If I needed to get out, I could not have gotten out," Slay said.

Luckily, neighbors came through with power saws and cleared the road.

DEMCO crews have been on the scene since early Saturday morning, trying to restore power to the residents who were told they could be without electricity for several days.

The locals say it could take a week to clean up the debris. But they say it's ok, because they have angels on their side.