Walker police chief prevents drowning after person falls into swimming pool

WALKER - The Walker police chief prevented a drowning Friday after retrieving a person who fell into their backyard swimming pool.

According to the Walker Police Department, Chief David Addison was approached by three young girls who told him their father fell into their swimming pool and was unresponsive.

Addison said he jumped into the pool, grabbed the victim, and pulled him to the pool steps. The man was not breathing and was a bluish-grey color.

Additional medical personnel arrived at the scene and were able to get a pulse before the man was transported to an area hospital.

The victim, whose identity is withheld, remains hospitalized.

