VP Pence to visit LA

BATON ROUGE - Vice President Mike Pence is in the Capital City Monday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Pence landed at the Baton Rouge Airport around 4 p.m. before his motorcade hopped onto I-110. From there, the vice president made a detour to Dearman's restaurant.

Pence said “I hope you all know Eddie Rispone would be a great governor or Louisiana,” as he shakes hands with Dearman’s customers. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/YOzR1YPe0Q — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 28, 2019

The vice president plans to speak at a private Republican party fundraiser in support of Eddie Rispone.

With less than three weeks before election day, both Governor John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone are ramping up efforts to garner support and raise money.

Edwards won 47% of the vote during the primary election while Rispone earned 27% of the vote.

The general election takes place November 16th.