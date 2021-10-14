71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VP Pence to visit LA

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Vice President Mike Pence is in the Capital City Monday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Pence landed at the Baton Rouge Airport around 4 p.m. before his motorcade hopped onto I-110. From there, the vice president made a detour to Dearman's restaurant.

The vice president plans to speak at a private Republican party fundraiser in support of Eddie Rispone.

With less than three weeks before election day, both Governor John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone are ramping up efforts to garner support and raise money.

Edwards won 47% of the vote during the primary election while Rispone earned 27% of the vote.

The general election takes place November 16th.

News
Vice President Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge...
Vice President Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge Monday
BATON ROUGE - Vice President Mike Pence is in the Capital City Monday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie... More >>
1 year ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days