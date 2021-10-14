Latest Weather Blog
VP Pence to visit LA
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Vice President Mike Pence is in the Capital City Monday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.
Pence landed at the Baton Rouge Airport around 4 p.m. before his motorcade hopped onto I-110. From there, the vice president made a detour to Dearman's restaurant.
Pence said “I hope you all know Eddie Rispone would be a great governor or Louisiana,” as he shakes hands with Dearman’s customers. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/YOzR1YPe0Q— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 28, 2019
The vice president plans to speak at a private Republican party fundraiser in support of Eddie Rispone.
With less than three weeks before election day, both Governor John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone are ramping up efforts to garner support and raise money.
Edwards won 47% of the vote during the primary election while Rispone earned 27% of the vote.
The general election takes place November 16th.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football