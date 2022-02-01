Volunteers paint murals along businesses for MLK service day

SCOTLANDVILLE - Residents, organizations and community leaders spent the day beautifying businesses along Scenic Highway.

This transformation spear-headed through a local organization, The Walls Project, aimed to uplift communities through art and economic development.

"Painting, cleaning, scraping, you know actually talking to the business owners and seeing what they need to clean and beautify their businesses," says volunteer Tanya Jones.

Talented artists and volunteers drew paintings on the sides of businesses and abandoned buildings. Some paintings even acknowledge the past and the present of injustices this community has experienced.

"It means that people actually care about their city. North Baton Rouge has been neglected for so long and it's time that we start paying attention to North Baton Rouge," says Jones.

Along with the service projects, people in the community enjoyed food, vendors, and performances during the block party.

Governor Edwards spoke to residents during a miniature town hall meeting discussing their concerns.

"I'm really happy to see people going out there and lending their talents and working so hard to make this a more attractive community for the people who live and who work here," Edwards said.

The Governor also addressed the disparities this community is facing. "We're going to do everything we can to move forward to spur the economic investment that we need here in the job creation, because obviously, that is what North Baton Rouge is lacking."