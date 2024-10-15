74°
VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway.
The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
In the video, two women are seen shooting out of the vehicle's passenger side windows.
Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD detectives at (504) 913-9908.
