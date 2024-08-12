92°
VIDEO: Thieves break into gas station, steal more than $4K in cigarettes
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for two men who smashed their way into a local gas station and stole dozens of cigarette cartons worth thousands of dollars.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened Sunday night at the Post Office Chevron gas station in Prairieville. Investigators say the two stole 74 cartons of cigarettes worth more than $4,500 in total.
Both thieves were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts with long pants, gloves and bandanas covering their faces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.
