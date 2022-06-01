76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Former East Baton Rouge DA who lead prosecution against Derrick Todd Lee speaks about the case

Related Story

Former East Baton Rouge assistant D.A. John Sinquefield led the prosecution against Derrick Todd Lee, helping to secure a guilty verdict and death sentence. 

He sat down with Bess Casserleigh on Monday for a interview. 

Watch Derrick Todd Lee: The Baton Rouge Serial Killer on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Tuesday.  Watch the news on TV, streaming here online or on WBRZ connected TV apps.

News
WATCH: Prosecutor who led case against Derrick...
WATCH: Prosecutor who led case against Derrick Todd Lee speaks about the killer
Former East Baton Rouge assistant D.A. John Sinquefield led the prosecution against Derrick Todd Lee, helping to secure a guilty... More >>
2 days ago Monday, May 30 2022 May 30, 2022 Monday, May 30, 2022 8:03:00 PM CDT May 30, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days