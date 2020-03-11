VeeAnne's Charity Fashion Show

BATON ROUGE- VeeAnne's Apparel will host its 2nd annual charity fashion show to benefit the Fisher House. VeeAnne's is known for its classical vintage items that are designed to make a bold and fashionable statement.

One of the show's directors, Simone Bignar, stopped by 2une In Monday to tell News 2's Kylie Dixon a little more about the show.

Fisher House has supported American veterans for over 25 years. The organization has a network of comfort homes that house military and veteran families while a loved one is receiving treatment.

The event will be hosted by radio personality, Chad Blouin, and Christopher Sawyer. The night will also have special teams from the salons, Touch by an Angel and New Oasis Hair Salon. DJ Ron "Brainstormz" Baker will provide the show's music.

Tickets are $10 each. The event will be held at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 7th at 2 p.m.

