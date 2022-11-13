51°
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
“Right now, we have routine maintenance up at the Port of Baton Rouge. They’re just continuing to work from the sediment that came down when the river was higher to keep things moving," Duffy said.
The dredging of the river will continue until the end of November.
