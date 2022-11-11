66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge

1 hour 21 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, November 11 2022 Nov 11, 2022 November 11, 2022 8:50 PM November 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.

“Right now, we have routine maintenance up at the Port of Baton Rouge. They’re just continuing to work from the sediment that came down when the river was higher to keep things moving," Duffy said.

Trending News

The dredging of the river will continue until the end of November.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days