Upcoming hard freeze forcing residents to prep homes on New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE - On the final day of 2017 some homeowners are heading to the stores. They're not buying fireworks or champagne, but supplies to keep their pipes from freezing.

Leslie Tassin picked up a few things to protect his home.

"A couple of items to secure my outdoor faucets that I have and the little outdoor pipes," Tassin said.

Tassin, along with many others, braved the dropping temperature to get to local hardware stores. Once they got there, they purchased whatever they were able to get their hands on.

"I said let me grab what I can before someone else gets it," Tassin said.

Highland Hardware prepared ahead of time, ordering extra insulation and firewood. The increase in stock didn't last long.

"We ordered a lot of extra pipe insulation," cashier, Andrew Joseph, said. "Then we sold out of that."



Pipes and faucets aren't the only things facing the frigid air. Our four-legged friends are also dealing with the cold spell.

"In times of extreme cold, we bring them all inside," Amanda Pumilia of Companion Animal Alliance said. "All of the animals get blankets."

The shelter may have already taken care of their guests, but it's reminding pet owners to do the same.

"Same thing with pets, if you're cold, they're cold," Pumilia said.

Both pets and people getting set for bone-chilling temperatures throughout the week, whether they like it or not.

"Just preparing for the worst but hoping a heat wave might hit us," Tassin said.