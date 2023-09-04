United Airlines offers flight specifically for LSU die-hards looking to go to Orlando

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans in purple and gold packed the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport for a Friday afternoon flight to Orlando, where this weekend LSU will face off against Florida State.

"I expect us to put up probably two touchdowns more than what they'll be able to do, I mean they're Florida State, they ain't got nothing on us," LSU fan Nicholas Heatly said.

United Airlines offered the flight directly from the Capital City to Central Florida. It departed at 3 p.m. today and arrived in Orlando shortly after 7 p.m.. A lot of fans are feeling the excitement of this weekend, as football season is back underway.

"It's more than perfect like we're showing up there, going to Disney World tomorrow, and then we're going to the game on Sunday so we're looking forward to it," Heatly said.

If you missed Friday's flight, there are still connecting flights to Orlando from Baton Rouge. Three flights are being offered Saturday, with one-way tickets costing you around $150 to get there.

After last year's loss to start the season, we saw how the tigers responded to finish out an impressive first year under head coach Brian Kelly. That's why LSU fans have their hopes in the sky for Sunday's matchup.

"We lost last year by one point, and I mean we got to show up and show out, we got to go there and show them how LSU fans do it," Heatly said.

If you plan on staying home for the game Sunday, make sure to tune in right here on WBRZ, and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m..