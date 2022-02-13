Unique flood debris stinking up yard

DENHAM SPRINGS - After several months of complaints, a dumpster that floated into a woman's yard during August's flooding has finally been removed.

The removal comes after WBRZ aired a story about Kim Adams' situation Wednesday. She says she previously contacted Waste Management multiple times with no success.

"I don't know how many people were blessed with the dumpsters in their backyard, but we were one of the lucky ones," she said.

Adams says the dumpster managed to float over her six foot fence with the trash, still in tact. Over the last five months, the stench only got worse.

"It is odd, it's very strange," she said.

She says a Waste Management team member was at her home in October to take a look at the situation, but was unable to take the dumpster then.

"December 27, that was my fifth attempt and they told me they would be out the next day," she said.

It's January and Adams is only just now seeing results.

Waste Management responded to a 2 On Your Side request for answers. It said a Waste Management recovery team member would visit the location to reassess and establish collection of the container. It said it would remove the dumpster as quickly as possible.

“We do apologize for the inconvenience. At Waste Management, we know our customers are also our neighbors, associates, friends and family. We have a personal interest in helping make our community a better place and take the responsibility of customer service very seriously,” said Waste Management Public Sector Service Representative Warren Guedry.