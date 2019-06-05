74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two arrested after woman dies from bedsores, apartment in 'deplorable condition'

BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested Tuesday for the death of a 77-year-old woman suffering from severe bedsores, among other medical problems. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, authorities responded to a medical call around 9:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Foster Drive.

77-year-old Barbara Lewis-Brown was found on the sofa in an apartment that was in "deplorable condition." She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

As a result, 36-year-old Chasity Evette Lewis and 22-year-old Carlnessa Ejeanlillian Butler were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with manslaughter/cruelty to the infirmed.

An autopsy determined that Brown's death was caused by stage 4 bed sores combined with malnourishment and dehydration. 

