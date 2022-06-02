Tuesday morning video forecast

There will be plenty of sunshine for your Memorial Day.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Tuesday is starting off warm and muggy. There will be plenty of sunshine out there this afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. A few isolated showers will bubble up in the peak of the afternoon. Rain is possible for all locations. The areas that do a shower will get sunny skies before and after the rain. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: The regular summertime humidity will stick around through the week. Wednesday temperatures will be in the low 90s and a few stray showers will be possible. This same pattern is set to repeat every day this week. We are not tracking any total washouts. If you have outdoor plans in the afternoon, keep an eye on the radar, so you aren’t caught off guard. Showers will bubble up quickly and move out quickly too. A weak boundary will be the rainmaker on Thursday evening into Friday. Showers and storms are expected to remain isolated, but they could bring a brief heavy downpour. More isolated showers are possible into the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics:

The remnants of Agatha have a 70% chance of redeveloping in the southern Gulf of Mexico late Thursday into early Friday. Regardless of development, this system is going to be a major rainmaker for the Yucatan Peninsula, parts of Cuba, and south Florida. It is not expected to impact the local forecast.

Near the Yucatan Peninsula and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico: A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha from the eastern Pacific. Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, this system is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Thursday or Friday. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.