Tuesday morning video forecast

The warm-up continues! Some areas may see the 80s today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: You may run into some patchy fog this morning, especially near bridges and grassy areas. Any fog should lift as the sun comes up. Temperatures today will warm up into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will be on the warm side, near 60 degrees.

Up Next: Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees with overnight lows near 60 degrees. The next cold front is expected to roll through on Thursday with a small chance for rain. Only about 40% of the WBRZ viewing area is expected to see showers along the front. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch and any rain will clear before Friday morning. Friday morning will start in the 40s and afternoon highs will max out in the 60s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s in the afternoon and overnight lows near 50 degrees. The next chance for rain will come in along another cold front late Sunday into Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

