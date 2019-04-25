Tuesday Morning video forecast

The Baton Rouge area is set for another nice stretch of weather after Monday’s cold front. Chilly temperatures will return Tuesday night. As forecast, approximately 40 percent of the 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area received rain on Monday due to scattered showers and thunderstorms along a cold front. While small hail fell with some of the storms, it did not create any damage checking in below the severe thunderstorm criteria of being one inch in diameter.

"Scattered T-Storms" meant not everyone in the @WBRZweather forecast area saw rain on Monday, but those that did may have noticed small #hail too! pic.twitter.com/NixcaAxKmg — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) March 26, 2019

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunshine will take the lead on Tuesday. With winds shifting northerly, highs will top out a little bit below average near 70 degrees. Clear skies and light, north winds will then give way to the coolest night of the week with lows in the mid 40s.

Up Next: Surface high pressure will maintain dry conditions through Thursday with a gradual warming trend Wednesday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will break into the mid 70s on Thursday, and Friday with a return of clouds. These will be associated with an approaching frontal system that will bring the next chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

With spring beginning, we get the unfriendly, sneezing reminder that pollen season is upon us. You can get an updated allergy report each weekday morning on 2une In and every day from the WBRZ Weather Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 43.6’ as of Tuesday morning. This marks the 7th highest recorded crest and the 4th longest period above flood stage at 81 days. Due to river flooding and drainage north of the area, runoff will keep the river near this crest for the next several days. The high water is primarily an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue for a few spots north and south of Baton Rouge that are not protected by levees. Unprotected low-lying areas will be flooded and agricultural operations will be impacted on the west side of the river. The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees up to 47 feet. Some seepage may be noted due to the long duration of high water placing pressure on the levees. Water from the extensive Missouri River flooding across the Upper Midwest will not reach Baton Rouge until April and the Mississippi River is expected to have fallen some by that time. As some of the Mississippi River diverts into the Atchafalaya River, gauges at Krotz Springs and Morgan City will stay high as well. Like Big Muddy, this is expected to be a prolonged event but is not uncommon for the time of year. Read more HERE.

THE EXPLANATION:

Behind Monday’s cold front, a bit of cold air advection will knock temperatures back to average Tuesday through Thursday. Clear skies and light, northerly winds will result in the chilliest temperatures of the week to occur Wednesday morning, reaching the mid 40s. A slight warming trend will ensue on Friday and Saturday. The next frontal system will approach the Lower Mississippi Valley late Saturday into Sunday bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the weekend.

--Josh

