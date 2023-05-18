Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday Morning Forecast
If you need to get outdoors, some dry days will be coming into the forecast later this week.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: The pattern is on repeat again today. Waking up with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s this morning. By the time we reach the afternoon hours, daytime highs will climb back into the 90s across the area. As temperatures rise so will your rain chances. Not everyone will see showers this afternoon, but more sneaky showers will start bubbling up just after lunch. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the upper-60s.
Up Next: Wednesday, more showers are expected. During the morning, skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the upper-60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s as a weak cold front moves through. This cold front will not bring you any real relief from the heat, it will just bring more moisture in. We are expecting widespread PM showers. A break from the rain will come by Thursday and Friday with mostly clear and dry days in your forecast. Temperatures stay manageable in the mid-80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
