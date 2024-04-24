Tuesday Midday Video Forecast

Tuesday begins another streak of 80 degree days with warmer mornings on the way as well. A quiet weather pattern will continue all week with little to no rain expected.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday morning conditions will call for an extra layer or two again as morning temperatures will start off in the 40's around the state. Once the sun rises, clear skies and light winds out of the southeast will quickly allow the atmosphere to warm. By lunchtime temps will be in the 70s, entering the low 80s for afternoon highs. Tuesday will feature comfortable humidity values as well. Overnight, we will see temperatures more mild than previous days, with a Wednesday morning low only falling near 57° in the Baton Rouge area.

Up Next: The cool air quickly exits Wednesday afternoon and there is no sign of it returning anytime soon. Wednesday through the weekend will feature afternoon high's ranging from the mid to upper 80's; well above average for the last week of April which is typically near 81 degrees. Morning lows also join in on the warming trend, as we will wake up with lows in the 60's to low 70s through the weekend. Humidity levels gradually increase and conditions will be a bit more muggy to end the week. Rain chances remain unlikely until early next week.

- Emma Kate Cowan

