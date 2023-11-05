Trucker rescues stranded driver from flooded Bluebonnet underpass

BATON ROUGE – Rain caused significant traffic Monday afternoon, including a complete closure of Bluebonnet near the mall when the low-lying street under a railroad flooded.

There were significant delays on the interstate system through the city and surface streets because of traffic.

WBRZ sports reporter Brandon Saho snapped a picture of cars trapped on either side of the underpass on Bluebonnet near the Mall of Louisiana. At least two vehicles appeared to be stuck in the high water. Others were seen turning around.

In video recorded by Saho, the driver of an 18-wheeler pulled through to rescue one stranded driver.

According to Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux, the rainfall brought 3.08 inches of water near the underpass in a span of three hours.

Flooding in Baton Rouge. Two cars stuck in water rushing onto Bluebonnnet near the Mall of Louisiana. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/hW43Wep0Ev — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) April 17, 2017

Storms brought thunder, lightning and rain to the city during the evening rush but was forecast to clear after 6 p.m. There is another chance for storms for Tuesday afternoon/evening, too.

