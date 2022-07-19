83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck carrying live chickens overturns on La. highway

Related Story

UNION PARISH - Authorities say a truck carrying live chickens crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the Farmerville area around 9 a.m. on Highway 15, according to KNOE. State police say the crash involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash was caused by one of the drivers failing to yield to a stop sign.

KNOE reports that the truck ended up on its side and several large cages carrying chickens were knocked onto the roadway. No people were seriously injured, but it is believed that some of the chickens didn't survive the crash.

News
Truck carrying live chickens overturns on La....
Truck carrying live chickens overturns on La. highway
UNION PARISH - Authorities say a truck carrying live chickens crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning. The crash happened... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days