Truck carrying live chickens overturns on La. highway

UNION PARISH - Authorities say a truck carrying live chickens crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the Farmerville area around 9 a.m. on Highway 15, according to KNOE. State police say the crash involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash was caused by one of the drivers failing to yield to a stop sign.

KNOE reports that the truck ended up on its side and several large cages carrying chickens were knocked onto the roadway. No people were seriously injured, but it is believed that some of the chickens didn't survive the crash.