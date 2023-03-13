Latest Weather Blog
Trial to begin for 2015 murder of molester
BATON ROUGE- Jury selection in the trial for a 2015 murder of a child molester by his victim and her fiance is set to begin today.
It's been more than two years since Robert Noce, Jr., was stabbed, strangled and his body stuffed in a 55-gallon drum at his home.
Deputies quickly arrested Brittany Monk, 17, and Jace Crehan, 21.
Court documents showed that Noce had been convicted of sexually abusing Monk He was arrested on aggravated rape but pleaded no contest to carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
After that June 2015 plea, he was given a suspended sentence.
In that case, Noce was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting Monk after her mother left him and left Monk and another child in his care.
Monk reported the abuse after going to live with her mother in 2012, when she was 15.
Crehan and Monk, who was pregnant at the time of her arrest and gave birth in jail, have remained jailed as the case has worked its way through the court system. Monk pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June and agreed to testify against Crehan.
