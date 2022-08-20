81°
Trashed storefront left behind after car drives through Family Dollar early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly drove through a Family Dollar early Thursday morning. 

Police say they responded to the business' security alarm going off around 4 a.m. and arrived to find a car driven through the front door. 

Police also say no one was found on the scene once they arrived. 

Pictures showed the store trashed, with broken glass and scattered merchandise all throughout the battered storefront.  

It's unclear what caused the crash, and the driver has not yet been found. 

This is a developing story. 

