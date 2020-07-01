Trailer stolen by Ford truck in Prairieville

ASCENSION- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a trailer theft in Prairieville.

The sheriff's office says the theft occurred sometime on Oct. 11. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a new model Ford F-250 taking the trailer from Lirocchi Park in Prairieville.

The trailer is a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with a mobile pressure washer system attached to it.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.