Town of New Roads honor fallen service men and women with Blessing of the Fleet ceremony

NEW ROADS - Despite windy conditions, over 50 boats took part in a centuries-old tradition to honor fallen servicemen and women for Memorial Day.

The Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony, hosted on False River by the Pointe Coupee Kiwanis Club, is a way to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and bless the attending boats to grant them a bountiful and safe fishing season.

The ceremony started with a prayer and a message to remember the fallen service men and women led by Deacon Pat Witty. Witty then sprinkled each boat with Holy Water to ensure a bountiful and safe fishing season.

One couple traveled from Lafitte to be a part of the event.

"Where we are from, Lafitte, we have the same blessing of the boats. It is a nice tradition and it's good to be here to see this one," said attendant Harry Tregre.

Attendants like Tregre traveled to the event in their own fleet of motorcycles.

"We started off slow and began to collect more and more married couple friends and that is how we spend our time together. Riding," Harry's wife Barbara Tregre said.

They say New Roads is a top-priority when they're biking because of the town's peaceful and relaxing atmosphere, which is why they chose to spend their Memorial Day weekend on the River.

"The first time I ever came here was 1982 and we've been coming back yearly since then, just passing through, sometime stopping and eating," Harry said.

They say they are thankful to the men and women who make living in freedom a reality.

"Have a great Memorial Day. We wouldn't be able to do this without all of our military. The sacrifices they give are more than we could ever repay," the couple said.

The event happens at 2 p.m. every Sunday during Memorial Day weekend.