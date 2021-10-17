56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tiger Plaza & Stadium Square Apartment fire

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a fire broke out at a Tigerland area apartment complex Thursday night.

An eyewitness who says they were displaced by the blaze told WBRZ that a building in Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue caught fire around 9 p.m. in an incident that left four units damaged and multiple residents displaced.

Apartment managers put the displaced residents up in a hotel for the night.

WBRZ has reached out to officials for more information on the incident, and this article will be updated as additional details are confirmed.

Friday, September 24 2021

