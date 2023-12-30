Thursday Morning Video Forecast

Morning lows through the end of the year hang around the freezing mark while afternoon temperatures gradually warm each day. We remain dry and sunny to close out 2023 but the new year brings a few disturbances to the state that will welcome rain as early as New Years Day.

Today & Tonight: The cold front that moved through overnight is now off to the east and took with it any lingering clouds from the day before. Clear skies and light winds make for a cold day here in SE Louisiana. Morning lows range from the low 30s to low 40s around the state and later this afternoon, despite mainly sunny skies, temps will only reach into the lower 50s with wind chills even cooler. Overnight tonight we expect the coldest temperatures of the week as most will near or drop below the freezing mark. A light freeze is possible with frost more likely so make sure to cover pipes, plants and keep pets in a warm area.

Up Next: Extra layers will be needed each morning through the end of the year.. By the weekend though, afternoon highs will gradually begin to warm back up even with morning lows remaining in the 30s. By New Year's Eve afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s around southern Louisiana.

As of now, the forecast remains dry around midnight as we ring in the new year. However, the new year brings a few disturbances to the state for the first week of January. The first being a wave of rain moving through the state overnight and into the morning hours on New Year’s Day. If this system decides to move a touch faster, this could be an issue closer to midnight on New Year’s Day. The Storm Station will keep you updated on the latest details, so make sure to check in every day as we near 2024. We do know that this will be a fast-moving system, so rain totals likely won’t exceed 0.5”.

After that, our eyes turn to the next storm system. This system appears to bring a slightly better chance of rain on Wednesday.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

