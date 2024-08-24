Thursday morning video forecast

A whole new weather story to end the week!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Cooler, drier air is settling in over the area and many places dropped into the 50s this morning. Since the air is so dry, it will be able to heat up fast. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Tonight the northerly breeze will keep us cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Up Next: Friday will be a near repeat of Thursday. Temperatures will start in the 50s and end in the 80s. The weekend will be perfect for Baseball, the pool, or anything else! Saturday highs will be in the low 80s and we will wake up Sunday morning to temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday will be a bit more humid and because of a moisture increase, a shower or two may bubble up in the afternoon. If you do see any rain, it will be short-lived. Your Mother’s Day plans will most likely be unaffected. Next week will be more humid with a chance of afternoon popups every day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

