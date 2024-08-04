Thursday morning video forecast

After starting in the 50s, we will still be in the 80s this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The cold front that came through yesterday moved a lot of the moisture and humidity off to the south east. Drier air means temperatures can heat and cool in a larger range throughout the day. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s and overnight we will be back down in the low 50s.

Up next: The dry trend will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 80s in the afternoon and the 50s overnight. Some humidity will move back in on Saturday, but another cold front is queued up to take care of that on Sunday. During the day on Sunday, a front will move through and it may spark up a few showers on the way. After it passes, by Sunday evening, cooler and drier conditions will be on the other side. High temperatures next week will be in the low 70s and overnight temperatures will be in the 40s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida this morning around 3:20 am. It continues to bring storm surge, gusty winds, and heavy rain to a large portion of Florida. It is moving quickly and will emerge into the Atlantic on the eastern side of Florida by the afternoon hours today. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

The Caribbean Sea continues to be favorable for tropical development. Another tropical depression will likely be forming in the next several days. Preliminary model data suggests that the system will stay down in the Caribbean. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

FROM THE NHC

A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Satellite imagery indicates that the disturbance is gradually becoming better organized, and a tropical depression will likely form within the next couple of days as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so. For more detailed information, refer to products issued by your local weather office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

