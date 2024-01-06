Thursday evening video forecast

Two storm systems will impact the Capital Area over the next five days. First, soaking rain and a few thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Second, a threat for severe weather may materialize with the next round of showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With clear skies early tonight, temperatures will retreat quickly. Lows in the upper 30s will occur closer to midnight. Winds will increase out of the east at 5-10mph and so will clouds. With this, temperatures will rise through dawn in advance of the next rainmaker. Importantly, the Friday morning commute will be dry. Thick clouds and rain will then overspread the area from west to east by early afternoon. Even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. After another inch or so, expect rain to end around nightfall. In addition to the rain, it will also be breezy with 15-25mph sustained winds and gusts possibly exceeding 30mph, especially in any isolated thunderstorms.

Up Next: If you have outdoor plans over the weekend, all appear to be in good shape with weather that would be considered seasonable for early January. Both days will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

Make a point to pay attention to the forecast over the weekend though, because Monday will bring an added slate of impacts. A large and strong storm system will sweep across the country. In the Capital Area, showers will be possible as early as dawn and until a cold front and associated line of rain and thunderstorms sweeps through overnight into Tuesday. In between, there will be at least a brief window of opportunity for severe weather.

Once again, this system will stir up quite a bit of wind regardless of severe weather. Between the two storm systems, a total of 3-5 inches of rain is expected to fall. Clearing skies are anticipated on Tuesday with breezy conditions. Near freezing temperatures will be possible again by Wednesday morning.

– Josh

