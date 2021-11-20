Thursday evening video forecast

Thursday evening temperatures ended up 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Wednesday evening thanks to the passage of a cold front. Brisk, chilly conditions are expected through Saturday morning.

Next 24 Hours: With a cold front through the area, north winds of 10-15mph will make for a chilly night as low temperature fall into the mid 40s. The clearing line is moving south more slowly than expected, but clouds should gradually move out after midnight into sunrise. Hopefully the trend holds, allowing enthused sky gazers to see the longest partial lunar eclipse of our lifetime. Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and seasonably cool with readings in the mid 60s.

Up Next: After starting in the low 40s, highs will reach for the low 70s Saturday afternoon. Fro LSU fans spending time on campus, it will stay dry but a few layer changes may be needed with a cold morning, mild afternoon and then cool night. Another cold front is pegged for Sunday night. This one could also deliver a couple of showers for a short window of time but clearing skies and an even cooler air mass will move in later Monday into Tuesday morning as low temperatures could be frosty in the mid 30s again. The busy Thanksgiving travel day looks quiet locally though there could be a stronger storm system to watch toward the end of next week. Rain could return to the area by Thanksgiving night with another rainmaker to follow on Friday or Saturday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A cold front will move into the Gulf of Mexico overnight. Drier air behind the front will promote a northwest to southeast clearing trend with many locations seeing a gradual clearing trend, especially after midnight. Brisk north winds of 10-15mph will guide lows into the 40s on Friday morning. A high pressure system will build into the Mid-Mississippi River Valley on Friday. As the frontal system sits in the Southeast U.S. the tight pressure gradient will result in continued breezy conditions but sunshine and an easterly component to winds will allow thermometers into the 60s. As winds taper and skies stay clear Friday night into Saturday, temperatures will dip into the low 40s. The surface high moving east along with a zonal west to east jet stream will allow quite conditions near average temperatures through Sunday afternoon. The next upper level trough will try to basin in the Southeast U.S. early Monday and will send another fast-moving front through our area. Clouds will arrive Sunday afternoon with showers possible as early as Sunday evening but a lack of low level moisture ahead of it will prohibit well organized precipitation. A strong, arctic-based surface high will trail the front and depending how far south it drifts, temperatures could be quite chilly Monday afternoon into Wednesday morning. For now, the forecast readings are held at about 10 degrees below the seasonal averages of 70/46. Surface wind flow will turn back to southeasterly ahead of yet another approaching cold front on Thanksgiving. This moist flow will try to overcome the cool and dry air from Monday's front. Meanwhile, an upper level trough of low pressure and associated frontal system will approach our area potentially delivering some showers before the holiday ends.

--Josh

