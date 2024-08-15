Three teens arrested in burglary ring; 17 stolen guns found inside Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Three teenagers were arrested Sunday for a string of burglaries targeting gun stores and pawn shops in the capital area.

Baton Rouge police officers told WBRZ three boys, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were taken into custody Sunday following an investigation into the string of break-ins. The most recent burglary reportedly happened Saturday night.

The gun store owner, who did not want himself or his store to be identified, described the burglary that happened inside the store, which led to the standoff.

“They came in through the roof. They looked like they had a plan,” he said. “They brought tools with them. They knew where to go. They knew where to look, so it looks like there had been some sort of plan. They came in through the roof, hopped down through the ceiling tiles, broke ceiling tiles, kind of scaled down the walls and started beating on display cases."

Police recovered 17 of the stolen guns Sunday, but more than that was taken.

“They ended up stealing 19 firearms: one they dropped behind the store on the way out. We recovered that one, 17 we recovered, and then 1 we are still looking for,” he said.

As soon as the teens landed in the store, the alarm went off and Baton Rouge police were outside with guns drawn in minutes.

“Probably the best policing I've ever seen,” he said.

But the boys got away. Five hours later police tracked the teens back to the house where the standoff happened.

“We're going to start damaging your mother's house if you do not come out of the front door now. We have a search warrant for the property. We know you're inside. Come out of the front door with your hands up. Do it now,” police said during the standoff.

All three were charged with simple burglary, and two were being kept in jail based on their criminal records.

Through the investigation, police identified the three juveniles as suspects and learned they would be at the home on Winbourne Avenue, just off Plank Road and across the street from Istrouma High School.

Witnesses said two of the teenagers left the home and got in police cars before officers went inside to conduct the search. The third juvenile was later arrested not far from the residence, officers say.

Police said two of the suspects were out on bond for charges related to other burglaries.

The teenagers were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention center for burglary of a business.