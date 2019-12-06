56°
Three injured in accident at Nicholson and Bluebonnet, two in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - An accident has occurred at Bluebonnet Blvd. and Nicholson Drive. 

Officials say the crash resulted in three people being taken to a local hospital for treatment, two of them sustaining critical injuries.

Information related to the incident is limited at this time and will be updated as officials continue to assess the crash. 

