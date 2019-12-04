58°
Latest Weather Blog
Three injured in accident at Nicholson and Bluebonnet, two in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - An accident has occurred at Bluebonnet Blvd. and Nicholson Drive.
Officials say the crash resulted in three people being taken to a local hospital for treatment, two of them sustaining critical injuries.
Information related to the incident is limited at this time and will be updated as officials continue to assess the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials search for teen suspects in connection with murder of teen on...
-
LSU President F. King Alexander being eyed for University of California job
-
Two dozen students won't return to Lee High next semester after bathroom...
-
Two dozen students won't return to Lee High next semester after bathroom...
-
Parish workers caught breaking into Livingston home while on the clock; more...