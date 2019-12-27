Thoughts on LSU Hoops death-throws

Nashville, TN - The LSU men's basketball season crashed to it's firey death in a 79-52 dismantling by Mississippi State in the opening game of the 1st Round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The Tigers failed to score a bucket on thier final 15 shots, going without a field goal for the last 11:33 minutes of the game.

The Bulldogs turned LSU over 19 times in the game an scored 32 points off of turnovers to runaway with the tourney opening win.

With the closure of the season, the start of questions regardling the future of LSU head coach Johnny Jones and the future of Tiger hoops have began.

Jones finishes the season with a 10-21 overall record and 2-16 in SEC play, failing to make the postseason for the second straight season.