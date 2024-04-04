This year's popular Christmas present is sending people to the hospital

BATON ROUGE - It's the new skateboard, but with less work.

Hoverboards were one of the most popular gifts this season. Now, the hospital is becoming a regular spot for some riders.

Baton Rouge General said they've seen around ten people come in after falling off their boards.

Just like skateboards, however, parents are concerned about their kids riding. Some even make their children wear helmets.

"At first I was concerned, but now you can see that they pretty much know what they are doing," Lynn Burns said. "It seems fun for them."

Burns watched her grandchildren ride their hoverboards up and down the driveway.

"I think the kids are safe on them. Adults are not."

Videos of people falling off of their hoverboards have gone viral. Lynn Burns said she wasn't going to be one of those people in the videos.

"I don't think adults should try them. It's out of the question."

