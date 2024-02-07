The Willows subdivision in Denham Springs undergoing major construction

DENHAM SPRINGS - Roads in The Willows subdivision are covered in mud and piles of dirt, all part of a construction project to overlay several roads and address lingering potholes.

Some driveways are completely blocked as well.

"Sunday, I tried to get out of here. I went down the road and couldn't even do that so I had to turn around and come home. I have been here ever since," a homeowner said.

Over the past five days, three cars, a school bus, and a garbage truck have gotten stuck in the mud.

The issue with the roads leading into The Willows subdivision date back years prior to when Parish President Randy Delatte took office.

"Our administration inherited unfinished infrastructure projects from the prior administration. Several projects, such as the road overlay in The Willows, have been subcontracted out to private firms and with little oversight," Delatte said in a statement.

Some homeowners aren't buying this.

"The inspector on this job for the parish is doing a horrible job and should not be allowed to stay on it. I don't know what the answer is here, but it needs to come to a halt. They need to have a meeting and explain to the people in simple terms what the heck is going on and why," homeowner William Hames said.

Delatte said his administration did not cause the problem, but they intend to fix it.

The Willows should have a solid, drivable base by Monday, Feb. 12 and the project should be fully completed by Feb. 23.