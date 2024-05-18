72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teenagers can exercise at Planet Fitness over the summer for free

BATON ROUGE - Starting June 1, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at their home Planet Fitness locations. 

By preregistering through PF's Summer Pass program, teenagers can stay active throughout the summer with no additional fees. 

The program will run through the end of August. Planet Fitness has run its summer program for four years. 

