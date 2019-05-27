Teenagers booked in vehicle theft case after accidental shooting overnight

BATON ROUGE – A 15-year-old was shot in the leg in an overnight altercation while burglarizing vehicles in a usually quiet neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened on Jester in the Millerville area early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office, the parents of the teens did not know they were out at the time of the burglaries. Those in the Avalon subdivision believe those parents now bear some of the responsibility.

"Parents need to know what a 15-year-old is doing in the middle of the night," Oneill Sanford said. "They should have an idea of what's happening. My message to the parents is get your students involved, your children involved and know what they're doing."

Authorities suspect the teenager and a 16-year-old burglarized four vehicles and stole another car. The 15-year-old then accidentally shot himself, deputies said.

Both teenagers were booked into jail on burglary charges. Those charges could be upgraded because the 15-year-old should not have had a gun.

"First of all, a 15-year-old with a gun, they don't know what they are doing," Lionel Bollinger said. "I was born and raised with guns, but at 15-years-old, wasn't running around stealing from people."

Sheriff's Spokeswoman Casey Hicks says the two teens involved are now being charged in at least eight burglaries. They will also be charged for possession of a firearm.