80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen found safe after reported abduction Thursday afternoon, police say

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A teenager is back home safe after a reported abduction where a gun was apparently fired in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday.

"There was a shooting between those two individuals. It's still an ongoing investigation. We're trying to get down to the specifics as to what happened," said L'Jean McKneely, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

The attack was reported around 2 p.m. on N Bourgeois Drive. The girl was found safe within about an hour at a family member's home, according to police.

"The fourteen-year-old female and the other individual left this area, and shortly thereafter, he dropped the 14-year-old off unharmed, uninjured, and now this other individual involved is still at large," McKneely said. 

Police say the girl is not cooperating with the investigation. This is a developing story.

News
Teen found safe after reported abduction Thursday...
Teen found safe after reported abduction Thursday afternoon, police say
BATON ROUGE - A teenager is back home safe after a reported abduction where a gun was apparently fired in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 07 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Thursday, July 07, 2022 9:38:00 PM CDT July 07, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days