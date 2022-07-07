85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teen found safe after reported abduction Thursday afternoon, police say

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager is back home safe after a reported abduction where a gun was apparently fired in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday.

The attack was reported around 2 p.m. on N Bourgeois Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was looking into the incident but could not provide further details.

Sources told WBRZ the victim was a teenage girl. She was found safe within about an hour at a family member's home, according to police.

This is a developing story. 

