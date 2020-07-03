Tail end of high speed police pursuit captured on DOTD camera

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed police pursuit unfolded in the capital area early Friday morning.

The tail end of the chase was captured around 4:30 a.m. by DOTD traffic cameras at Florida Boulevard near Stevendale.

Louisiana State Police, the agency that took the lead in this incident, told WBRZ the chase began after a Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect refused.

After a brief pursuit, during which the driver exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the driver, identified as Richard Harrington Jr., faces several traffic charges in addition to a previous felony warrant out of Livingston Parish for theft.

Harrington was booked into the West Baton Rouge Jail Friday morning.