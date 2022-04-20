Latest Weather Blog
Suspect in custody after gunfire shuts down Perkins Rowe parking garage Sunday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A man fired shots at a kidnapper who held his girlfriend captive at Perkins Rowe Sunday night, prompting a lengthy lockdown at the shopping center's parking garage.
Within hours of the incident Sunday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire and ensuing law enforcement presence were related to a domestic situation. On Monday, however, the department shared details of the attack and said a suspect was arrested the next day.
The victim told deputies her attacker, later identified as 69-year-old Leon Curry III, walked up to her around 7:30 p.m. while she was getting inside her car in the parking structure. The woman said Curry pulled a gun on her and forced her inside her own vehicle.
According to arrest documents, Curry then drove the victim to a different level of the parking lot and sexually assaulted her.
When Curry drove back to the original level, the victim's boyfriend tried to enter the car, and Curry sped away with the victim in the car.
The victim told deputies she jumped out of the vehicle before it turned onto Perkins Road while her boyfriend was shooting at the vehicle.
Curry was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop. According to documents, Curry told deputies he was in the area at the time of the incident and "likes to watch women at that location."
When deputies caught up with Curry on Monday, they searched his vehicle and found several hats, masks and a BB gun styled after a semi-automatic handgun. It's unclear whether the BB gun was the same weapon used by Curry during the kidnapping.
Curry was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping and sexual battery.
Deputies also questioned the man who fired the gun, but he is not facing charges at this time.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I just killed somebody:' Couple recounts seeing man accused of killing woman...
-
Amid string of violent crime, BRPD and BRCC aim to use education...
-
WATCH: Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome speaks about rampant violent crime across Baton Rouge
-
Family of Devin Page Jr. offering $3,000 to help find killer
-
Plaquemine residents reporting sore throats after chlorine leak
Sports Video
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...
-
Monday morning sports update
-
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
-
Catholic with stable full of pitchers on this year's talented squad