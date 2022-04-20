Suspect in custody after gunfire shuts down Perkins Rowe parking garage Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A man fired shots at a kidnapper who held his girlfriend captive at Perkins Rowe Sunday night, prompting a lengthy lockdown at the shopping center's parking garage.

Within hours of the incident Sunday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire and ensuing law enforcement presence were related to a domestic situation. On Monday, however, the department shared details of the attack and said a suspect was arrested the next day.

The victim told deputies her attacker, later identified as 69-year-old Leon Curry III, walked up to her around 7:30 p.m. while she was getting inside her car in the parking structure. The woman said Curry pulled a gun on her and forced her inside her own vehicle.

According to arrest documents, Curry then drove the victim to a different level of the parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

When Curry drove back to the original level, the victim's boyfriend tried to enter the car, and Curry sped away with the victim in the car.

The victim told deputies she jumped out of the vehicle before it turned onto Perkins Road while her boyfriend was shooting at the vehicle.

Curry was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop. According to documents, Curry told deputies he was in the area at the time of the incident and "likes to watch women at that location."

When deputies caught up with Curry on Monday, they searched his vehicle and found several hats, masks and a BB gun styled after a semi-automatic handgun. It's unclear whether the BB gun was the same weapon used by Curry during the kidnapping.

Curry was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping and sexual battery.

Deputies also questioned the man who fired the gun, but he is not facing charges at this time.