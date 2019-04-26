Suspect in 6-year-old, high-profile Beauregard Town murder in court today

BATON ROUGE – A status hearing scheduled Friday in the case against a high-profile murder suspect was accompanied with an unusual news release from the district attorney's office announcing the court schedule.

Sources close to the case told WBRZ's Investigative Unit and Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that there could be a significant development in the case against Aramis Jackson. Usually, a status hearing is a mundane scheduling hearing before a full trial begins.

Jackson's trial date was set for July 24-Aug. 25 at Friday's hearing.

Jackson is the lone suspect in the August 2010 murder of Alexandra Engler and the shooting of her daughter Ariana. Both were shot in a brutal home invasion before sunrise in the family's Beauregard Town home.

Ariana was shot six times in the liver, bladder and elbow and survived. Alexandra Engler was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

It has been a long six years. The case has had multiple twists and slowdowns. Most recently, Jackson's attorneys tried to block prosecutors from seeking the death penalty but in October, a judge denied Jackson's argument he was intellectually disabled. The judge cleared the way for death, although cases where death penalty is an option are usually long and arduous.

"If there's a case for the death penalty, this is the case," District Attorney Hillar Moore previously told WBRZ News 2.

In the beginning, police said there were two suspects but only arrested Jackson. Nothing more has been said about a possible second suspect. At the time of the slaying, Jackson was accused of wanting a large, flat screen TV.

