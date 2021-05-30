'Super Flower Blood Moon' visible in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, skywatchers enjoyed a rare sight.

The Super Flower Blood Moon! It’s a full moon and a lunar eclipse! https://t.co/nlBWqzbe8J — Marisa Nuzzo (@marisanuzzowx) May 26, 2021

The Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse. Some local photographers captured partial eclipse while it was still dark! Thanks to Liz Aaron and Bob Davis. pic.twitter.com/ldiG55ytiq — Marisa Nuzzo (@marisanuzzowx) May 26, 2021

These early birds witnessed a full moon, a supermoon, and a total lunar eclipse all on the same day.

According to NASA, this was the first total lunar eclipse with a supermoon in nearly six years.

?? Watch the total lunar eclipse & supermoon! ??



On Wed., May 26, our Moon will pass through the umbra of Earth's shadow, creating what is known as a "blood moon" in a total lunar eclipse! It’s going to be a dazzling sky show. Set your alarm: https://t.co/gx3zFoD51N pic.twitter.com/IYcZLFEFdc — NASA (@NASA) May 21, 2021

The phenomenon took place before dawn, creating a spectacular sight as the largest and brightest full moon of 2021 became rusty red and gracefully made its way into the darkness of Earth's shadow.

The eclipse occurred at the same time as a 'supermoon,' which is described as a full moon at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

The event is called a 'super flower blood moon' for two reasons.

First of all, the May full moon is often referred to as 'flower moon' due to its occurrence at the time of year when spring flowers bloom.

The phrase 'blood moon' is also a part of the rare event's label due to the fact that lunar eclipses are often called 'blood moons.' This is because during lunar eclipses, the moon darkens and begins to appear rusty red in color as it passes into Earth's shadow.

Hence, the name of the rare event skywatchers saw on Wednesday morning- a 'super flower blood moon.'

The next time a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. is May 16, 2022.