Sunday morning video forecast

Widespread showers are currently spreading throughout southeast Louisiana. Rain will be likely throughout the day. This activity will come to an end in the overnight hours.

Today & Tonight: So far this morning, there has been light rain for the last several hours, with some isolated pockets of moderate rain. In between the showers, there could some drier pockets. So while rain will be likely throughout the day, there could be times where the rain slacks off or stops completely. Rain chances will stay high all the way through sunset. Those chances will start to go down by 7-8 pm. Most of the shower activity should be gone by midnight. Overall, most will see 1-3 inches of rain. There could be some isolated higher amounts. Heavy rainfall is also a possibility, and there could be some minor flash flooding. Winds could get quite gusty today. Some gust could reach the mid 30's. Highs will be in the upper 60's.

After midnight, expect mainly dry conditions and lots of cloud cover. Temperatures before daybreak will be in the lower 60's.

Up Next: Christmas day will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will be in the lower 70's. The rest of the week is looking dry with cooler temperatures. Clouds will start to clear as well and there will be plentiful sunshine by Wednesday. Lows will once again get back into the 30's.

-- Balin

